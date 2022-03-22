iMedia Brands' Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
- iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ: IMBI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 55% year-on-year, to $193.8 million, beating the consensus of $186.63 million.
- Total 12-month rolling active customers grew by 55.3% Y/Y, driven by the continued strong customer growth from ShopHQ, Christopher & Banks, and the addition of the 123tv customer file.
- The gross margin expanded 270 basis points Y/Y to 38.3%. It recorded an operating loss of $(0.3) million for the quarter against $(1.4) million in Q4 FY20.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $15.1 million increased 79.9% Y/Y.
- Loss per share of $(0.23) beat the consensus of $(0.25).
- "Our demonstrated abilities to capitalize on the convergence of entertainment, advertising, and e-commerce continue to accelerate our growth opportunities," said CEO Tim Peterman.
- The company held $13.2 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022.
- Outlook: iMedia reaffirms FY22 sales outlook of $675 million - $725 million versus the consensus of $690.4 million.
- It expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of about $50 million - $60 million. The company anticipates reporting positive quarterly EPS beginning in the back half of 2022.
- For Q1, the company sees sales growth of 38% to $156 million (consensus $155.93 million) and adjusted EBITDA of about $9 million.
- Price Action: IMBI shares closed higher by 0.76% at $6.60 on Monday.
