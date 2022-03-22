 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iMedia Brands' Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 8:58am   Comments
Share:
iMedia Brands' Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
  • iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ: IMBI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 55% year-on-year, to $193.8 million, beating the consensus of $186.63 million.
  • Total 12-month rolling active customers grew by 55.3% Y/Y, driven by the continued strong customer growth from ShopHQ, Christopher & Banks, and the addition of the 123tv customer file.
  • The gross margin expanded 270 basis points Y/Y to 38.3%. It recorded an operating loss of $(0.3) million for the quarter against $(1.4) million in Q4 FY20.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $15.1 million increased 79.9% Y/Y.
  • Loss per share of $(0.23) beat the consensus of $(0.25).
  • "Our demonstrated abilities to capitalize on the convergence of entertainment, advertising, and e-commerce continue to accelerate our growth opportunities," said CEO Tim Peterman.
  • The company held $13.2 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022.
  • Outlook: iMedia reaffirms FY22 sales outlook of $675 million - $725 million versus the consensus of $690.4 million.
  • It expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of about $50 million - $60 million. The company anticipates reporting positive quarterly EPS beginning in the back half of 2022.
  • For Q1, the company sees sales growth of 38% to $156 million (consensus $155.93 million) and adjusted EBITDA of about $9 million.
  • Price Action: IMBI shares closed higher by 0.76% at $6.60 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMBI)

iMedia Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2022
Earnings Outlook For iMedia Brands
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
iMedia Brands' Preliminary Q4 Results Exceed Expectations, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com