FreightCar America: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 7:21am   Comments
FreightCar America: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FreightCar America beat estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $14.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FreightCar America's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.20 -0.26 -0.67
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.11 -0.48 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 60.00M 44.00M 38.20M 51.20M
Revenue Actual 58.31M 37.35M 32.37M 60.59M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

