FreightCar America: Q4 Earnings Insights

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FreightCar America beat estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $14.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FreightCar America's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.20 -0.26 -0.67 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.11 -0.48 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 60.00M 44.00M 38.20M 51.20M Revenue Actual 58.31M 37.35M 32.37M 60.59M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.