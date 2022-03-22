FreightCar America: Q4 Earnings Insights
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FreightCar America beat estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was up $14.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FreightCar America's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.20
|-0.26
|-0.67
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.48
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|60.00M
|44.00M
|38.20M
|51.20M
|Revenue Actual
|58.31M
|37.35M
|32.37M
|60.59M
