Recap: HUYA Q4 Earnings
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HUYA beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was down $17.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HUYA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.13
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.16
|0.17
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|475.52M
|440.44M
|395.85M
|468.92M
|Revenue Actual
|461.80M
|458.81M
|397.57M
|458.29M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News