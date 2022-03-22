 Skip to main content

Recap: HUYA Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 7:21am   Comments
Recap: HUYA Q4 Earnings

 

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HUYA beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was down $17.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HUYA's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.04   0.13 0.19
EPS Actual 0.12 0.16 0.17 0.19
Revenue Estimate 475.52M 440.44M 395.85M 468.92M
Revenue Actual 461.80M 458.81M 397.57M 458.29M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

