 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why HireRight Shares Are Rising After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 21, 2022 4:31pm   Comments
Share:
Why HireRight Shares Are Rising After Hours

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE: HRT) shares are trading significantly higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.

HireRight said fourth-quarter revenue grew 32.3% year-over-year to $198.5 million, which beat the $183.35 million estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 7 cents per share.

HireRight expects full-year 2022 revenue to be between $805 million and $820 million versus the $768.98 million estimate. The company expects full-year earnings to be in a range of $1.32 to $1.45 per share versus the estimate of 67 cents per share.

HireRight is a global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions.

HRT 52-Week Range: $10.66 - $19.46

The stock was up 15.3% in after hours trading at $14.51 at publication time.

Photo: Isabelavoliveira from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HRT)

Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com