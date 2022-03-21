Why HireRight Shares Are Rising After Hours

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE: HRT) shares are trading significantly higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.

HireRight said fourth-quarter revenue grew 32.3% year-over-year to $198.5 million, which beat the $183.35 million estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 7 cents per share.

HireRight expects full-year 2022 revenue to be between $805 million and $820 million versus the $768.98 million estimate. The company expects full-year earnings to be in a range of $1.32 to $1.45 per share versus the estimate of 67 cents per share.

HireRight is a global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions.

HRT 52-Week Range: $10.66 - $19.46

The stock was up 15.3% in after hours trading at $14.51 at publication time.

Photo: Isabelavoliveira from Pixabay.