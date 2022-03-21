If You Invested $100 In Denison Mines 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Denison Mines (AMEX:DNN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.07%. Currently, Denison Mines has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion.

Buying $100 In DNN: If an investor had bought $1,000 of DNN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $276.84 today based on a price of $1.72 for DNN at the time of writing.

Denison Mines's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.