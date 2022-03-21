 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Burning Rock Biotech's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 3:09pm   Comments
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Burning Rock Biotech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

Burning Rock Biotech bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 6.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Burning Rock Biotech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.15 -0.23 -0.20
EPS Actual -0.25 -0.30 -0.25 -0.23
Price Change % 6.18% 2.84% -9.23% -10.48%

Stock Performance

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech were trading at $9.23 as of March 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

