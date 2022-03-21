 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AeroVironment Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AeroVironment Stock In The Last 5 Years

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.26%. Currently, AeroVironment has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion.

Buying $100 In AVAV: If an investor had bought $1,000 of AVAV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $342.23 today based on a price of $93.62 for AVAV at the time of writing.

AeroVironment's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AVAV)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why AeroVironment Shares Are Rising Today
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
AeroVironment's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Read How Analysts Reacted To AeroVironment's Q3 Earnings Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com