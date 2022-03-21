$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.02%. Currently, Ventas has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion.

Buying $1,000 In VTR: If an investor had bought $1,000 of VTR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,774.19 today based on a price of $59.20 for VTR at the time of writing.

Ventas's Performance Over Last 20 Years

