$100 Invested In NVR 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

NVR (NYSE:NVR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.92%. Currently, NVR has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion.

Buying $100 In NVR: If an investor had bought $1,000 of NVR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $238.02 today based on a price of $4885.00 for NVR at the time of writing.

NVR's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.