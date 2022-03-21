Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Old Second Bancorp Stock In The Last 10 Years

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.82%. Currently, Old Second Bancorp has a market capitalization of $649.13 million.

Buying $100 In OSBC: If an investor had bought $1,000 of OSBC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $890.24 today based on a price of $14.60 for OSBC at the time of writing.

Old Second Bancorp's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

