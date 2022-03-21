Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Champions Oncology Stock In The Last 5 Years

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.88% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CSBR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 316.46 shares of Champions Oncology at the time with $1,000. This investment in CSBR would have produced an average annual return of 21.6%. Currently, Champions Oncology has a market capitalization of $113.59 million.

Champions Oncology's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,658.23 today based on a price of $8.40 for CSBR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

