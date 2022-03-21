Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Credicorp 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.27% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In BAP: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 100.30 shares of Credicorp at the time with $1,000. This investment in BAP would have produced an average annual return of 15.28%. Currently, Credicorp has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion.

Credicorp's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $17,150.95 today based on a price of $171.00 for BAP at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

