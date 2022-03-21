 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Tiptree Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 10:07am   Comments
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.65% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TIPT: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 149.25 shares of Tiptree at the time with $1,000. This investment in TIPT would have produced an average annual return of 15.43%. Currently, Tiptree has a market capitalization of $469.54 million.

Tiptree's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Tiptree you would have approximately $2,034.33 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

