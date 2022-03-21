 Skip to main content

Recap: Cellectar Biosciences Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 8:48am   Comments
Recap: Cellectar Biosciences Q4 Earnings

 

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cellectar Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.16% drop in the share price the next day.

 

