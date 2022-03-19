 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In Shopify 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2022 2:14pm   Comments
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 49.86% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SHOP: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 14.88 shares of Shopify at the time with $1,000. This investment in SHOP would have produced an average annual return of 63.52%. Currently, Shopify has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion.

Shopify's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Shopify you would have approximately $11,608.87 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

