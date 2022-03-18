Here's How Much $100 Invested In Prologis 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.28% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In PLD: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.94 shares of Prologis at the time with $100. This investment in PLD would have produced an average annual return of 25.94%. Currently, Prologis has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion.

Prologis's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $310.06 today based on a price of $159.71 for PLD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.