If You Invested $100 In Acenture 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Buying $100 In ACN: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.75 shares of Accenture at the time with $100. This investment in ACN would have produced an average annual return of 15.54%. Currently, Accenture has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion.
Accenture's Share Price Over Last 15 Years
If you had invested $100 in Accenture you would have approximately $881.14 today.
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.