 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $100 In Acenture 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 2:39pm   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $100 In Acenture 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.73% on an annualized basis.
Buying $100 In ACN: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.75 shares of Accenture at the time with $100.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.73% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ACN: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.75 shares of Accenture at the time with $100. This investment in ACN would have produced an average annual return of 15.54%. Currently, Accenture has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion.

Accenture's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Accenture you would have approximately $881.14 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ACN)

Accenture Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Ominous Death Cross Forms On Accenture's Chart
Why Are Accenture Shares Trading Higher Today
Recap: Accenture Q2 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Wednesday's Fed Rate Hike
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com