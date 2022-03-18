Rambus Inc. Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) traded today at a new 12-month high of $30.54. Approximately 202,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

In the past 12 months, shares of Rambus Inc. have traded between a low of $17.95 and a high of $30.54 and are now at $30.33, which is 69% above that low price.

Based on a current price of $30.33, Rambus Inc. is currently 2.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $29.63.

Rambus Inc. is a global semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company’s Key products include memory interface chips, built for high speed and efficiency; silicon IP, providing high-speed memory and chip-to-chip connection technology; and architecture licenses, which allow customers to use portions of Rambus’ patented inventions for their own digital electronics. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, and Singapore.

