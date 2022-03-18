$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.58% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ALK: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 10.22 shares of Alaska Air Gr at the time with $100. This investment in ALK would have produced an average annual return of 12.39%. Currently, Alaska Air Gr has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion.

Alaska Air Gr's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $100 in Alaska Air Gr you would have approximately $564.29 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.