$1000 Invested In BHP Group 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.18% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In BHP: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 83.54 shares of BHP Group at the time with $1,000. This investment in BHP would have produced an average annual return of 9.17%. Currently, BHP Group has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion.

BHP Group's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in BHP Group you would have approximately $5,719.30 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.