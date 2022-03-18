If You Invested $100 Air Products & Chemicals 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.25% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In APD: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.18 shares of Air Products & Chemicals at the time with $100. This investment in APD would have produced an average annual return of 8.24%. Currently, Air Products & Chemicals has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion.

Air Products & Chemicals's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $497.00 today based on a price of $228.13 for APD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

