 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $100 Air Products & Chemicals 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $100 Air Products & Chemicals 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.25% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In APD: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.18 shares of Air Products & Chemicals at the time with $100. This investment in APD would have produced an average annual return of 8.24%. Currently, Air Products & Chemicals has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion.

Air Products & Chemicals's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $497.00 today based on a price of $228.13 for APD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (APD)

CNBC's Final Trades: Kinder Morgan, PayPal Holdings, Meta Platforms And More
A Bearish Sign Appears On Air Products & Chemicals's Chart
52 Weeks High And Low Article
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2022
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Where Air Products & Chemicals Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com