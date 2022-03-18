 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AMN Healthcare Services Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 12:43pm   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AMN Healthcare Services Stock In The Last 5 Years

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.49% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In AMN: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 23.20 shares of AMN Healthcare Services at the time with $1,000. This investment in AMN would have produced an average annual return of 19.99%. Currently, AMN Healthcare Services has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion.

AMN Healthcare Services's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,452.67 today based on a price of $105.64 for AMN at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

