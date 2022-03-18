 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In Dollar Tree 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 12:06pm   Comments
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.33% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In DLTR: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.85 shares of Dollar Tree at the time with $100. This investment in DLTR would have produced an average annual return of 18.1%. Currently, Dollar Tree has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion.

Dollar Tree's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Dollar Tree you would have approximately $1,209.58 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

