$100 Invested In Dollar Tree 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.33% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In DLTR: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.85 shares of Dollar Tree at the time with $100. This investment in DLTR would have produced an average annual return of 18.1%. Currently, Dollar Tree has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion.

Dollar Tree's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $100 in Dollar Tree you would have approximately $1,209.58 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

