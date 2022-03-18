$1000 Invested In eBay 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.27% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In EBAY: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 63.50 shares of eBay at the time with $1,000. This investment in EBAY would have produced an average annual return of 13.45%. Currently, eBay has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion.

eBay's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $3,550.01 today based on a price of $55.91 for EBAY at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

