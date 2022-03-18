 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 10:36am   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Humana (NYSE:HUM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.66% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In HUM: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.17 shares of Humana at the time with $100. This investment in HUM would have produced an average annual return of 17.86%. Currently, Humana has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion.

Humana's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Humana you would have approximately $517.05 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (HUM)

46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Expert Ratings For Humana
A Peek Into The Markets: Nasdaq Futures Tumble Following Downbeat Earnings From Meta
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
This AI-Driven, Hyper-Personalized App Wants To Be The SaaS Of Healthcare
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com