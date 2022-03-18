Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Workhorse Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.76% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In WKHS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 469.48 shares of Workhorse Gr at the time with $1,000. This investment in WKHS would have produced an average annual return of 18.16%. Currently, Workhorse Gr has a market capitalization of $649.93 million.

Workhorse Gr's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,011.74 today based on a price of $4.29 for WKHS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

