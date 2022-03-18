UP Fintech Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights
UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 04:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
UP Fintech Holding missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $14.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 9.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at UP Fintech Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.120
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.033
|-0.03
|0.159
|0.059
|Revenue Estimate
|82.37M
|89.97M
|40.40M
|41.20M
|Revenue Actual
|60.78M
|60.23M
|81.28M
|47.24M
