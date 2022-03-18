UP Fintech Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UP Fintech Holding missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $14.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 9.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UP Fintech Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.120 0.09 EPS Actual 0.033 -0.03 0.159 0.059 Revenue Estimate 82.37M 89.97M 40.40M 41.20M Revenue Actual 60.78M 60.23M 81.28M 47.24M

