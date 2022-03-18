 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UP Fintech Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 7:54am   Comments
Share:
UP Fintech Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UP Fintech Holding missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $14.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 9.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UP Fintech Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.120 0.09    
EPS Actual 0.033 -0.03 0.159 0.059
Revenue Estimate 82.37M 89.97M 40.40M 41.20M
Revenue Actual 60.78M 60.23M 81.28M 47.24M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TIGR)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Thursday's Rally
Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2022
Earnings Outlook For UP Fintech Holding
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com