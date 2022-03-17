 Skip to main content

Why BigBear.ai Shares Are Plunging After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 17, 2022 4:42pm   Comments
BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) is trading significantly lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below estimates.

BigBear.ai reported fourth-quarter revenue of $33.5 million and an earnings loss of $1.02 per share. 

The company said it expects full-year 2022 revenue to be between $175 million and $205 million versus the $224.02 million estimate.

BigBear.ai is engaged in decision dominance serving the national defense and intelligence communities.

BBAI 52-Week Range: $4.45 - $10.50

The stock was down 24.61% in after hours trading at $6.25 at press time.

