Recap: ATA Creativity Global Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 4:27pm   Comments
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ATA Creativity Global beat estimated earnings by 92.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $2.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.

 

