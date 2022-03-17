Recap: Inuvo Q4 Earnings
Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Inuvo reported in-line EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $6.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inuvo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|16.35M
|12.13M
|10.53M
|12.54M
|Revenue Actual
|16.84M
|12.64M
|10.62M
|12.90M
