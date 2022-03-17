 Skip to main content

Recap: Inuvo Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 4:24pm   Comments
Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inuvo reported in-line EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $6.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inuvo's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 -0.01
Revenue Estimate 16.35M 12.13M 10.53M 12.54M
Revenue Actual 16.84M 12.64M 10.62M 12.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

