Recap: Viveve Medical Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 4:24pm   Comments
Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viveve Medical missed estimated earnings by 22.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.59.

Revenue was down $241.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viveve Medical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.61 -0.65 -0.51 -2.65
EPS Actual -0.67 -0.62 -0.80 -3.71
Revenue Estimate 1.69M 1.52M 1.33M 1.65M
Revenue Actual 1.62M 1.65M 1.45M 1.95M

