$1000 Invested In SunPower 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.34% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SPWR: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 208.94 shares of SunPower at the time with $1,000. This investment in SPWR would have produced an average annual return of 16.43%. Currently, SunPower has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion.

SunPower's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in SunPower you would have approximately $4,295.76 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

