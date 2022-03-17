If You Invested $1000 In First Solar 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.44% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In FSLR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 32.96 shares of First Solar at the time with $1,000. This investment in FSLR would have produced an average annual return of 21.89%. Currently, First Solar has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion.

First Solar's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in First Solar you would have approximately $2,575.15 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.