If You Invested $1000 In First Solar 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 2:12pm   Comments
Share:
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.44% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In FSLR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 32.96 shares of First Solar at the time with $1,000. This investment in FSLR would have produced an average annual return of 21.89%. Currently, First Solar has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion.

First Solar's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in First Solar you would have approximately $2,575.15 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

