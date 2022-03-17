 Skip to main content

Muscle Maker's FY21 Revenue More Than Doubles
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 2:05pm   Comments
  • Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRILrecorded a 154% growth in restaurant sales for fiscal 2021. Net system-wide operating restaurants rose by 28%.
  • Total revenue for FY21 more than doubled to $10.35 million. Loss from operations narrowed slightly to $(9.5) million. 
  • "Not only have we experienced a top-line revenue increase, but we are also seeing our operating metrics improve year over year as the new entities are integrated into the overall Muscle Maker portfolio of companies," said CEO Michael Roper.
  • The company held $15.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher by 18% at $0.46 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Restaurants

