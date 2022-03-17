Muscle Maker's FY21 Revenue More Than Doubles
- Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRIL) recorded a 154% growth in restaurant sales for fiscal 2021. Net system-wide operating restaurants rose by 28%.
- Total revenue for FY21 more than doubled to $10.35 million. Loss from operations narrowed slightly to $(9.5) million.
- "Not only have we experienced a top-line revenue increase, but we are also seeing our operating metrics improve year over year as the new entities are integrated into the overall Muscle Maker portfolio of companies," said CEO Michael Roper.
- The company held $15.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: GRIL shares are trading higher by 18% at $0.46 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Restaurants