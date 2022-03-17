Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning American Tower Stock In The Last 10 Years

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.58% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AMT: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.59 shares of American Tower at the time with $100. This investment in AMT would have produced an average annual return of 14.6%. Currently, American Tower has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion.

American Tower's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in American Tower you would have approximately $387.54 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

