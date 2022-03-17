 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning American Tower Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning American Tower Stock In The Last 10 Years

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.58% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AMT: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.59 shares of American Tower at the time with $100. This investment in AMT would have produced an average annual return of 14.6%. Currently, American Tower has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion.

American Tower's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in American Tower you would have approximately $387.54 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AMT)

A SpaceX Deal Has This Small-Cap Space Stock Running
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About American Tower
American Tower Clocks 15% Revenue Growth In Q4
Earnings Outlook For American Tower
Analyst Ratings For American Tower
Ominous Death Cross Forms On American Tower's Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com