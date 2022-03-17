Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sherwin-Williams Stock In The Last 20 Years

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.72% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SHW: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 10.93 shares of Sherwin-Williams at the time with $100. This investment in SHW would have produced an average annual return of 17.63%. Currently, Sherwin-Williams has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion.

Sherwin-Williams's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $100 in Sherwin-Williams you would have approximately $2,662.19 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.