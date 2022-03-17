 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Pyxis Tankers
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 10:03am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-03-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Pyxis Tankers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Pyxis Tankers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pyxis Tankers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.03 -0.07 -0.08
EPS Actual -0.10 -0.04 -0.07 -0.12
Price Change % -4.41% 0.71% -1.17% 6.48%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Tankers were trading at $0.5949 as of March 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PXS)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings