Aldeyra Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 9:48am   Comments
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aldeyra Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.11% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

