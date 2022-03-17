 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Li-Cycle Clocks 277% Revenue Growth In Q1
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 9:03am   Comments
Share:
Li-Cycle Clocks 277% Revenue Growth In Q1
  • Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) reported first-quarter FY22 sales of $3.84 million, an 277% year-over-year increase from $1.02 million.
  • Revenue growth was driven by increases in product sales and metal-based prices.
  • Loss from operations expanded to $(18.73) million versus $(6.2) million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $(16.9) million, compared to $(3.7) million a year ago, driven by higher staffing and network development costs related to the growth and expansion of the business.
  • EPS improved to $0.17 from $(0.07) in 1Q21.
  • Cash flows used in operating activities were ~$18.68 million, compared to $6.71 million during the prior-year period.
  • Cash and equivalents were approximately $552 million as of January 31, 2022.
  • The company obtained key environmental permits for Rochester Hub, the first hydrometallurgical battery resource recovery facility in North America, on track for commissioning in 2023.
  • "Black mass production increased more than 190% over last year as our Ontario and New York Spokes expanded their production. With our Arizona and Alabama Spokes becoming operational this year, we are on track to reach our black mass production target for fiscal 2022," said CEO Ajay Kochhar.
  • Price Action: LICY shares are trading lower by 0.58% at $8.50 during the premarket session on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LICY)

Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 10, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2022
Li-Cycle Forms JV To Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility In Norway
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com