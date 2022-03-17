RF Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RF Industries beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $6.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RF Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.08 0.01 EPS Actual 0.10 0.13 0.49 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 16.53M 13.46M 11.08M 10.60M Revenue Actual 21.11M 15.26M 11.06M 10.00M

