 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RF Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 8:20am   Comments
Share:
RF Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RF Industries beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $6.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RF Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.12 0.08 0.01  
EPS Actual 0.10 0.13 0.49 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 16.53M 13.46M 11.08M 10.60M
Revenue Actual 21.11M 15.26M 11.06M 10.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (RFIL)

Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2022
RF Industries's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com