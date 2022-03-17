RF Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RF Industries beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $6.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RF Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.08
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.13
|0.49
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|16.53M
|13.46M
|11.08M
|10.60M
|Revenue Actual
|21.11M
|15.26M
|11.06M
|10.00M
