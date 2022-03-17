MediWound: Q4 Earnings Insights
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
MediWound reported in-line EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was down $1.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MediWound's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.07
|-0.11
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.10
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|5.67M
|5.63M
|5.43M
|5.59M
|Revenue Actual
|6.37M
|6.06M
|5.85M
|6.67M
