MediWound: Q4 Earnings Insights

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

MediWound reported in-line EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $1.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MediWound's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.07 -0.11 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.12 -0.10 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 5.67M 5.63M 5.43M 5.59M Revenue Actual 6.37M 6.06M 5.85M 6.67M

