Kirkland's: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kirkland's beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was down $18.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kirkland's's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.57 -0.05 -0.01 1.31 EPS Actual 0.51 -0.01 0.12 1.40 Revenue Estimate 146.21M 115.65M 128.01M 195.00M Revenue Actual 143.63M 114.79M 123.57M 194.92M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.