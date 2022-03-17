Kirkland's: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kirkland's beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was down $18.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kirkland's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|-0.05
|-0.01
|1.31
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|-0.01
|0.12
|1.40
|Revenue Estimate
|146.21M
|115.65M
|128.01M
|195.00M
|Revenue Actual
|143.63M
|114.79M
|123.57M
|194.92M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
