Kirkland's: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 7:42am   Comments
Kirkland's: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kirkland's beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was down $18.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kirkland's's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.57 -0.05 -0.01 1.31
EPS Actual 0.51 -0.01 0.12 1.40
Revenue Estimate 146.21M 115.65M 128.01M 195.00M
Revenue Actual 143.63M 114.79M 123.57M 194.92M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

