G-III Apparel Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

G-III Apparel Group beat estimated earnings by 53.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $221.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at G-III Apparel Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.78 0.09 0.15 0.23 EPS Actual 2.16 0.39 0.53 0.30 Revenue Estimate 1.01B 468.85M 462.03M 533.67M Revenue Actual 1.01B 483.08M 519.91M 526.24M

