G-III Apparel Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
G-III Apparel Group beat estimated earnings by 53.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $221.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at G-III Apparel Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.78
|0.09
|0.15
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|0.39
|0.53
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|1.01B
|468.85M
|462.03M
|533.67M
|Revenue Actual
|1.01B
|483.08M
|519.91M
|526.24M
