 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

G-III Apparel Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 7:41am   Comments
Share:
G-III Apparel Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

G-III Apparel Group beat estimated earnings by 53.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $221.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at G-III Apparel Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 1.78 0.09 0.15 0.23
EPS Actual 2.16 0.39 0.53 0.30
Revenue Estimate 1.01B 468.85M 462.03M 533.67M
Revenue Actual 1.01B 483.08M 519.91M 526.24M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GIII)

Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2022
A Preview Of G-III Apparel Group's Earnings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com