Designer Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Designer Brands missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $213.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 2.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Designer Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.24 -0.18 -0.68 EPS Actual 0.86 0.56 0.12 -0.53 Revenue Estimate 897.50M 751.21M 651.00M 623.77M Revenue Actual 853.47M 817.34M 703.15M 609.35M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Designer Brands management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.75 and $1.85 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 1100.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Designer Brands, a bullish signal to many investors.

