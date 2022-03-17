 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Accenture Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 7:40am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Accenture Q2 Earnings

 

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Accenture beat estimated earnings by 15.45%, reporting an EPS of $2.54 versus an estimate of $2.2.

Revenue was up $2.96 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 1.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Accenture's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.36 2.19 2.23 1.90
EPS Actual 2.78 2.20 2.40 2.03
Revenue Estimate 12.61B 13.42B 12.80B 11.83B
Revenue Actual 14.96B 13.42B 13.26B 12.09B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ACN)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Wednesday's Fed Rate Hike
5 Stocks To Watch For March 17, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2022
Accenture Whale Trades Spotted
Accenture's Earnings Outlook
Where Accenture Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com