Recap: Accenture Q2 Earnings

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Accenture beat estimated earnings by 15.45%, reporting an EPS of $2.54 versus an estimate of $2.2.

Revenue was up $2.96 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 1.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Accenture's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.36 2.19 2.23 1.90 EPS Actual 2.78 2.20 2.40 2.03 Revenue Estimate 12.61B 13.42B 12.80B 11.83B Revenue Actual 14.96B 13.42B 13.26B 12.09B

