Recap: Accenture Q2 Earnings
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Accenture beat estimated earnings by 15.45%, reporting an EPS of $2.54 versus an estimate of $2.2.
Revenue was up $2.96 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 1.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Accenture's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.36
|2.19
|2.23
|1.90
|EPS Actual
|2.78
|2.20
|2.40
|2.03
|Revenue Estimate
|12.61B
|13.42B
|12.80B
|11.83B
|Revenue Actual
|14.96B
|13.42B
|13.26B
|12.09B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News