Commercial Metals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Commercial Metals beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.35.
Revenue was up $547.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Commercial Metals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.22
|1.25
|0.83
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|1.62
|1.26
|1.04
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|2.06B
|1.96B
|1.72B
|1.46B
|Revenue Actual
|1.98B
|2.03B
|1.84B
|1.46B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News