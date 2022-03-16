 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Guess? Stock Following Q4 Earnings

Norman Chu , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 4:48pm   Comments
Shares of Guess? Inc. (NYSE: GES) gained slightly in Wednesday’s after hours session following the release of the company’s Q4 earnings. The company also announced a $175 million accelerated share repurchase arrangement.

Q4 EPS and sales results came in below consensus etimates while the company said expects low-single digit revenue growth and 10.5% operating margin for fiscal year 2023.

Guess? CEO Carlos Alberini said “We closed the year with over $300 million in earnings from operations and reached an operating margin of 11.8%, more than double our pre-pandemic levels by both measures.”

Guess? Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess.

At the time of publication, shares of Guess? were trading 0.67% higher during after hours at $19.48. The stock has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

 

