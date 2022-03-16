PagerDuty: Q4 Earnings Insights

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PagerDuty beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $19.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 11.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PagerDuty's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.15 -0.09 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.13 -0.08 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 70.04M 65.56M 61.95M 57.43M Revenue Actual 71.76M 67.54M 63.59M 59.28M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

PagerDuty management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.23 and $-0.17 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -400.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for PagerDuty, a bearish signal to many investors.

