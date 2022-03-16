 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cassava Sciences 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 2:11pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cassava Sciences 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.48% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SAVA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 21.01 shares of Cassava Sciences at the time with $100. This investment in SAVA would have produced an average annual return of 39.48%. Currently, Cassava Sciences has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion.

Cassava Sciences's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Cassava Sciences you would have approximately $768.70 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SAVA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SAVA
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 11, 2022: Cassava Sciences, Cleveland Cliffs, GameStop, and More
$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com