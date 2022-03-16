Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cassava Sciences 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.48% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In SAVA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 21.01 shares of Cassava Sciences at the time with $100. This investment in SAVA would have produced an average annual return of 39.48%. Currently, Cassava Sciences has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion.

Cassava Sciences's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in Cassava Sciences you would have approximately $768.70 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

