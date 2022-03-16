 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cameco 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 1:08pm   Comments
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.09% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CCJ: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 90.83 shares of Cameco at the time with $1,000. This investment in CCJ would have produced an average annual return of 18.2%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion.

Cameco's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Cameco you would have approximately $2,230.43 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

